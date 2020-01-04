e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
CAA protest: Together we can bring in change, says Jamia Millia Islamia University's Ladeedah Farzana

CAA protest: Together we can bring in change, says Jamia Millia Islamia University’s Ladeedah Farzana

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE My aim was never to be an activist, but circumstances have changed and now it is my responsibility to take a stand, said Ladeedah Farzana, the girl student from Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, who allegedly faced police atrocities during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

She was speaking at a conference organised by the Girls Islamic Organisation at the Azam Campus, on Saturday.

“This government is against the spirit of the Constitution and is discriminating against minorities,” said Farzana.

She said, ‘’I am not forcing anyone to join the fight, but we should unite all oppressed communities and together we can bring a change.’’

