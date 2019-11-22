Car hits stray cattle, bovine dies, man escapes

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:27 IST

A man had a narrow escape after his speeding car hit a bovine on the Hindon elevated road late Thursday. Officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) who rushed to the spot around 1am Friday said it was the first incident involving cattle on the elevated road and they have asked the contractor to have more guards at entry/exit points to keep the cattle away.

The cattle also suffered injuries and died during treatment.

According to officials, the incident took place around 12.30am. The car was coming from Delhi and going towards Ghaziabad when it hit a stray cattle on the elevated road near the Haj House. The entire stretch is high priority owing to frequalso witnesses VIP and VVIP movement.

“The driver did not suffer injuries while the front portion of the car got damaged. We later called in a tow truck and the vehicle was taken off the elevated road. The cattle also suffered injuries and later died during treatment. The contractor company maintaining the elevated road has a patrolling van which makes rounds of the stretch but cattle somehow got on to the road,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said.

“After the incident, we have asked the contractor to post two guards each at the four entry/exit points of the elevated road and ensure that no cattle get on the road. Soon, the Hindon elevated road will also be under video surveillance and such incidents can easily be prevented,” Singh said.

The elevated road is built on pillars and stretches over a distance of 10.3km from Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate (Delhi-UP border). The road is designed for a speed of 100kmph but GDA has restricted speed limit to 80kmph at present.