Chennai, The Central Crime Branch has searched five locations linked to prominent Gem Granites businessman R Veeramani and his associates in connection with the child sexual abuse case, seizing mobile phones and digital documents, police here on Thursday said.

CCB raid premises linked to granite baron Veeramani, others in POCSO case

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The case stems from a complaint lodged in 2025, by a city-based NGO volunteer.

An unidentified individual had handed over a pendrive containing video evidence showing an elderly man engaged in a sexually explicit act with a minor girl at the residence of an associate, Shanthi.

Following investigation by the anti-vice squad of the Central Crime Branch , the suspect was identified as Gem Granites chief Veeramani.

On August 29, 2026, police arrested Veeramani along with his accomplices, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, under provisions for sexual offenses against minors.

Initial investigation revealed that several minor girls were brought to the house and Veeramani allegedly committed sexual offences against them.

Accordingly, the three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the arrest, investigators have also recorded statements from identified survivors before a Judicial Magistrate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the arrest, investigators have also recorded statements from identified survivors before a Judicial Magistrate. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, on September 22, 2026, another suspect, Ganesan, who had worked at Veeramani's company for 23 years, was arrested and remanded to Puzhal Central prison for withholding the incriminating video without informing law enforcement.

Based on Ganesan's confession during interrogation, CCB teams conducted raids on September 23 at five premises, including Veeramani's offices in Gopalapuram, and his residence in T Nagar.

Mobile phones, physical documents, and electronic evidence were seized during the operation and further investigation is underway based on the confiscated material, police added.

Investigating officers are examining whether key monetary exchanges and land transfers took place between certain business entities and Veeramani in a bid to cover up crucial evidence and derail the probe, the police added.

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The arrests came amid a political row in Tamil Nadu over the POCSO case against granite baron Veeramani, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of several minor girls.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.