‘0001’ goes for highest bid of 18.19 lakh at Chandigarh RLA’s latest e-auction

Fancy number “0001” of the CH01-CM series went for the highest bid of ₹18.19 lakh during the latest e-auction of registration numbers by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA).

The registration number CH01-CM-0009 fetched RLA the second-highest bid of ₹7.65 lakh. Bidding for the new series CH01-CM and left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series was held from October 27 to 29.

A total of 466 registration numbers were auctioned in the three days, bringing in a total revenue of ₹2.13 crore.

In the last e-auction held in September, the number CH01-CL-0001 was sold for ₹13.58 lakh. The second highest bid of ₹6.4 lakh was for CH01-CL-0007.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought the number from the CH01-AP series for ₹26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price of the fancy number.

