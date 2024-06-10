1 dead, 14 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Udhampur
ByPTI, Jammu
Jun 10, 2024 05:48 AM IST
The passenger vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Manwal when its driver lost control near Battal around 3.45 pm, a police officer said.An unidentified person was found dead at the scene by the rescuers, while 14 others were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
One person was killed and 14 others injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The passenger vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Manwal when its driver lost control near Battal around 3.45 pm, a police officer said.An unidentified person was found dead at the scene by the rescuers, while 14 others were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!