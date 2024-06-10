1 dead, 14 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

One person was killed and 14 others injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. One person was killed and 14 others injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The passenger vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Manwal when its driver lost control near Battal around 3.45 pm, a police officer said.An unidentified person was found dead at the scene by the rescuers, while 14 others were rushed to a hospital for treatment.