10 days left for 400th birth anniversary celebrations, garbage, overflowing sewage greet visitors at 9th Guru’s birthplace

With only 10 days left for the celebrations to mark the 400th birth anniversary (parkash gurpurb) of ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur, filthy surroundings of the guru’s birthplace, Gurdwara Guru Ka Mehal, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, are irking the devotees paying obeisance at the shrine.

The guru’s birthplace is situated in the narrow streets of the walled city area. It is the smell of overflowing sewage and garbage littered outside the shrine that greets the visitors.

The Centre and the Punjab government, which are spending lakhs of rupees to mark the fourth centenary, have failed to give the place a facelift.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the state government will start holding functions on April 29 to mark the birth anniversary that falls on May 1. While the gurdwara body has planned to organise a grand event in Amritsar, the government will hold its event at Anandpur Sahib which was founded by the 9th guru.

Since the guru’s birthplace is located close to the Golden Temple, Gurdwara Bhai Salo Jee and other historic gurdwaras in the walled city, the devotees usually visit all the shrines barefoot. On Sunday, the sewerage got choked and the wastewater overflowed into the street that connects Guru Ka Mehal with Gurdwara Bhai Salo Jee inconveniencing the prilgrims.

“Despite the upcoming occasion, the municipal corporation has failed to fix the problems of sanitation and sewage overflowing. When we lodge a complaint in this regard, the MC sends workers who only fix the problem temporarily,” said a shopkeeper in the gurdwara’s neighbourhood.

Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said, “We have asked the workers to work overtime for lifting of garbage and cleaning during night. The problem will be fixed in a day or two. As far as dilapidated streets are concerned, most of them have been rebuilt. Façade work in these streets has also started. We will visit the area to check any shortcoming.”

The SGPC, which manages the gurdwara, has failed to complete the renovation project.

“The work will be finished by April 29 as it is going on a war footing,” said Golden Temple manager Gurinder Singh.