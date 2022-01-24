Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,000 youngsters to get adventure sports training each year: Haryana CM
chandigarh news

1,000 youngsters to get adventure sports training each year: Haryana CM

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a training programme named ‘Youthpreneur’ under the Milkha Singh adventure sports club’, the Haryana CM said ₹2 crore will be spent each year on training as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Around 40 Morni residents aged between 16 to 29 were trained about entrepreneurship related to ‘adventure sports and home stay’ at the training programme. Minister of state for sports and youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was also present as a special guest (HT File)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said adventure sport camps will be held in Kalesar, Dhosi, Aravalli and Mewat, and 1,000 youngsters will be trained in adventure sports every year.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a training programme named ‘Youthpreneur’ under the Milkha Singh adventure sports club’, Khattar said 2 crore will be spent each year on training as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Around 40 Morni residents aged between 16 to 29 were trained about entrepreneurship related to ‘adventure sports and home stay’ at the training programme. Minister of state for sports and youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was also present as a special guest.

The CM laid the foundation stone of the state information commission building to be constructed at an estimated cost of 36.49 crore in Sector 3, Panchkula , the CM said it will be named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

