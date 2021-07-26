100-bed portable hospital to be operational soon in Kaithal

Amid the speculation of the third Covid-19 wave, state’s first 100-bed portable hospital is nearing completion in Kaithal.

The force behind the ₹2.5-crore project is chief minister’s good governance associate Pankhuri Gupta, who raised funds for the hospital by roping in NGOs, social activists and philanthropists.

“The portable hospital project required ₹2.5 crore. I contacted different NGOs for funds, and recently the American India Foundation agreed to provide the required funds and now the hospital is being set up,” Gupta said.

The hospital will have an intensive care unit and ventilators to treat critical patients.

The IIT Madras-incubated start-up Modulus Housing developed portable hospital units named ‘MediCAB’, initially

launched in Wayanad district of Kerala.

The unit has a prefabricated modular technology and telescopic frame for easy transportation. According to Gupta, the life of this hospital will be around 15 years and once the Covid-19 subsides, it can be utilised as a normal hospital.

Dr Shailender Mamgain, chief medical officer, Kaithal, said the hospital will strengthen the medical infrastructure in the district.

He said the staff — a paediatrician, two medical officers and eight staff nurses — to run the hospital will be recruited through the National Health Mission (NHM).

If required, a Neonatology Intensive Care Unit (NICU) can be added to the hospital as there is a possibility that the third wave may target the children, Gupta said.