102-kg heroin seizure case: NIA recovers 1.28-cr, incriminating documents during raids in Tarn Taran

A team of national investigation agency (NIA) conducted two raids in Tarn Taran district’s Karmuwala village in connection with the seizure of 102-kg heroin at the Attari border in April this year. The raids were conducted at the residence and office premises of one Amritpal Singh who is one of the suspects in this case.

From April 24 to April 26, Customs officials had seized the heroin haul which was concealed in a consignment of liquorice that was imported from Afghanistan at the integrated check post (ICP), Attari. According to the Customs officials, the contraband, which was hidden in several cylindrical logs resembling liquorice (mulethi) was worth ₹700 crore. During the investigation of the case, the Customs had arrested one Vipin Mittal, proprietor of M/S Shri Balaji Trading Company, New Delhi. Mittal had ordered the consignment of mulethi from Afghanistan. In July, the case was taken over by the NIA to investigate the role of multiple companies and individuals who are suspected to be involved in the smuggling racket.

In the follow up investigation of the case the national agency arrested two more accused—Razi Haider Zaidi and Asif Abdullah of New Okhla Vihar, New Delhi. NIA sources said the two Razi and Asif were arrested by NIA for their involvement in the heroin trade. Both Razi and Asif were also found to be involved with Amritpal Singh for financial transactions. An NIA official said during the searches conducted on Thursday, unaccounted cash of Rs. 1,27,91,900, and incriminating digital devices and documents have been seized. The raids were conducted at around 4 am on Thursday and the NIA team remained at the site for at least ten hours. Local police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) wing was also involved during the raid. Amritpal’s residence is in Karmuwala village while his office is situated at the historic Chohla Sahib village. Punjab Police sources said Amritpal runs a tour and travel agency at Chohla Sahib and has been staying abroad for the last a few months. Amritpal had allegedly been transferring the proceeds of heroin to various countries, including Pakistan, through hawala and other illegal means, said the sources. The NIA team has also questioned some close relatives of Amritpal Singh. Earlier, in July 2021, a Chohla Sahib-based trader Prabhjit Singh was arrested by the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) after a gypsum consignment imported by him from Pakistan through Mumbai Port was found to be concealing 135 kg of heroin.