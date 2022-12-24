10-yr-old hit by Jeep in Ludhiana: 4 days on, woman booked for rash driving

Four days after a Class 5 student of a private school in Sarabha Nagar was hit by a jeep while walking towards his school bus, police booked a resident of Dhanoa for rash driving on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ranjeet Kaur.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Mohit Jain, the father of the 10-year-old boy Shirish Jain.

In a video which has gone viral on social media platforms, Shirish is seen crossing a busy lane to board his school bus at around 10:15 am, when he was hit by the jeep.

The child was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Mohit said his son has suffered several injuries and fractures, but his condition is stable.

An FIR has been registered against the driver of the vehicle under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337(causing act endangering life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life) of Indian Penal Code, said sub-inspector Balwinder, station house officer at Division Number 5 police station.

After the video went viral, a number of residents have raised concern over violation of the Punjab government’s “Safe School Vahan Policy”. As per the policy, which was implemented in Punjab through a directive issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court, children should be picked up and dropped inside the school premises.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) traffic-1 Charanjiv Lamba, said,” In recent months, several meetings with stakeholders had been organised to ensure the implementation of the policy so that such mishaps can be averted.”