11 dead, several missing after flash floods, landslides in Poonch, Rajouri

At least 11 people lost their lives and several others were feared missing after torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, causing widespread destruction to homes, vehicles, roads and public infrastructure.

People stand near a house damaged due to a flash flood, in Poonch. (REUTERS)

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The worst-hit was Surankote tehsil in Poonch district where nine people were killed while two more deaths were reported from Rajouri. Rescue teams comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, army and civil administration continued search and rescue operations throughout the day amid fears that more people could be trapped or missing.

Eleven people have died in rain-related incidents — nine in Poonch and two in Rajouri,” said Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

Family of eight killed in landslide

The deadliest incident occurred in Lower Murrah village of Surankote, where a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rain in the early hours of Sunday, buried a house under debris. All eight occupants of the house were killed.

The victims were identified as Noor Safia (59), Mohammad Akram (7), Sajad Ahmed (16), Haq Nawaz Ahmed (10), Shah Nawaz Ahmed (10), Khalida Kouser (25), Sofian (2) and Bano Bi (60).

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{{^usCountry}} In Noonabandi village, 28-year-old Nazia Kousar was killed after her house collapsed due to heavy rains. Her husband, Mohammad Hafiz, and their three children, aged between two and six years, were rescued with injuries and shifted to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Noonabandi village, 28-year-old Nazia Kousar was killed after her house collapsed due to heavy rains. Her husband, Mohammad Hafiz, and their three children, aged between two and six years, were rescued with injuries and shifted to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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A 22-year-old youth, Shahzaib Ahmad, also died after his house collapsed in Sanglani area of Surankote, while a minor girl, Iram, drowned in a rain-swollen stream in Marhote village. Authorities also recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a stream near Dhundak Lathoong bridge.

According to the meteorological department, Rajouri recorded the highest rainfall in the Jammu region with 135 mm during the past 24 hours. Reasi received 106 mm, Udhampur 101.6 mm, Katra 85 mm, Poonch 77 mm and Batote 57.2 mm.

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Seven feared missing

Poonch deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said rescue teams had recovered nine bodies while seven persons were still missing.

“We have recovered nine bodies so far while seven remain missing. SDRF, police and army teams have been pressed into service to trace the missing people,” he said.

He added that around 112 houses had suffered damage in the district. The 132 KV Rajouri-Poonch transmission line was also snapped, disrupting electricity and water supply in several areas.

Rajouri town witnessed severe flash floods after overnight rainfall between 1am and 6am caused the Munawar Tawi river to overflow. Floodwaters inundated low-lying localities, forcing authorities to evacuate hundreds of residents to safer places.

A woman died after being swept away in the Darhali river. Several vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and dumpers, were washed away while Bela Colony and the newly constructed bus stand suffered extensive damage. Another body was found in a river in the Nowshera area of the district.

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Officials said the flash floods caused heavy losses to residential structures, commercial establishments and public infrastructure.

“There has been significant damage. The bus stand has been completely devastated. We request the administration to help the affected people,” said local resident Ashok Kumar.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the rescue and relief operations and directed officials to provide immediate assistance to affected families. He expressed grief over the loss of lives and instructed all departments to remain on high alert.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was in Delhi, cut short his visit and returned to Jammu and Kashmir to chair a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures. He directed all district administrations to submit situation reports every six hours until July 24 to strengthen monitoring and ensure a coordinated response.

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“The department will compile the reports and circulate them to the offices of the lieutenant governor, the CM , chief secretary and the Union ministry of home affairs,” Abdullah said.

Expressing condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the flash floods, the CM said the government stands firmly with every affected family and remains committed to providing all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration.

Rajouri MLA Iftikar Ahmed appealed to people to stay away from rivers and vulnerable areas, saying the district had suffered massive losses due to the heavy rains.

As a precautionary measure, the administration suspended the Amarnath Yatra, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, Shiv Khori Yatra and Machail Mata Yatra following adverse weather conditions.

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Authorities have advised residents living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories as rescue operations continue across the affected districts.