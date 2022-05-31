11 fined 25 lakh for power theft, other violations in Zirakpur

The Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) has imposed a fine of ₹25.67 lakh on 11 people for electricity theft and other violations in Zirakpur.

During a check on the premises of 160 consumers in Zirakpur on May 28, PSPCL teams found six households stealing electricity and five others guilty of other violations. A fine of ₹23.09 lakh was imposed for electricity theft and ₹2.58 lakh for miscellaneous violations, said Mohit Sood, deputy chief engineer, distribution, Mohali circle.

A PSPCL spokesperson appealed to residents help PSPCL rein in the menace of electricity theft by providing true information on WhatsApp number 96461-75770. The informant’s identity will not be disclosed.