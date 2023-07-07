Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11 immigration, IELTS centre sealed in Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jul 07, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that three teams led by Sangrur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Navreet Kaur Sekhon and deputy superintendent of police Ajaypal Singh conducted a surprise inspection of various IELTS and immigration centres operational in the city.

As many as 11 immigration and IELTS centres in Sangrur have been sealed for not having the mandatory documents to run these institutions.

SDM Navreet Kaur Sekhon said that the teams sealed 11 centres on the spot after finding that these didn’t have the requisite licences and other mandatory documents. She said that no IELTS or immigration centre will be allowed to violate the guidelines of Punjab government and stringent action will be taken against the owners as per law.

