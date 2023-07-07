11 immigration, IELTS centre sealed in Sangrur

As many as 11 immigration and IELTS centres in Sangrur have been sealed for not having the mandatory documents to run these institutions.

As many as 11 immigration and IELTS centres in Sangrur have been sealed for not having the mandatory documents to run these institutions. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that three teams led by Sangrur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Navreet Kaur Sekhon and deputy superintendent of police Ajaypal Singh conducted a surprise inspection of various IELTS and immigration centres operational in the city.

SDM Navreet Kaur Sekhon said that the teams sealed 11 centres on the spot after finding that these didn’t have the requisite licences and other mandatory documents. She said that no IELTS or immigration centre will be allowed to violate the guidelines of Punjab government and stringent action will be taken against the owners as per law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON