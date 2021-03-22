11 nursing students test Covid positive in Punjab’s Jalalabad

Eleven women students at the University Institute of Nursing, Jalalabad, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Fazilka civil surgeon Dr Kundan Pal said on Monday that the campus has been declared a micro containment zone.

The nursing institute is a constituent of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Till Sunday, Fazilka reported 142 active Covid cases.

Jalalabad senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Ankur Uppal said the patients are being taken care of at the hostel and the institute has been closed down for 14 days.

No student has any serious condition, and they are responding to treatment, he said.

“Our team has started Covid sampling of the entire staff of the institute. Contact tracing in these cases is also underway. Sampling of students began last week after one of the nursing students had symptoms and later other hostellers were tested,” he added.