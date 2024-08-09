111 Chandigarh House Board properties up for grabs

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has put on offer 111 properties, including 24 residential units on freehold basis and 87 commercial units on leasehold basis. Chandigarh Housing Board will hold e-auction for the properties on September 5. (HT)

The e-auction for the properties will be held on September 5. The residential properties are in Sectors 51, 38 (EWS), 26 ( EWS), 47, Manimajra and Indira Colony, while the commercial properties are located in Manimajra, Sectors 40-A and 61 (Kajheri).

All willing participants can visit board’s official website “www.chbonline.in” for details on the procedure for submitting the earnest money deposit (EMD) and e-bids as well as other information.

For submitting e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail adress, mobile number and digital signature are basic requirements to participate in the e-tender process.

Stickers have been pasted at each unit for better identification and site offices have been provided at different sectors to facilitate inspection by the prospective bidders. The location of each of the units and site offices is available on the CHB website.