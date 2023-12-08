1,150 cr for facelift of focal points in Punjab: Tourism minister

Punjab minister for tourism and cultural affairs and investment promotion Anmol Gagan Maan on Thursday said the government’s top priority was to develop eco-tourism and adventures activities in the state.

Tourism Anmol Gagan Maan, with actor Jimmy Shergill, inaugurates the 17th Punjab International Trade Expo in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing businessmen on the opening day of the 17th Punjab International Trade Expo, she said that a special plan has been drawn up for the improvement of focal points in Punjab, under which, they would be reconstructed at a cost of ₹1,150 crore.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The event is being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the state government.

“Under this scheme, industrialists were being given benefit by improving the focal points. Due to the pro-industry policies of the state government, many large industrial companies have established their industries here so far and investments of ₹60,000 crore have come to Punjab in just two years”, the cabinet minister said.

She added, “The overall potential of the tourism in state was being developed so that Punjabis living abroad, foreign tourists and people from other regions of India could experience the historical places and heritage aspects of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that the government’s efforts in these activities would show exemplary results in the future, adding that this the first time that a “people’s government” was formed in the state.

Maan said that the expo has played an important role in promoting tourism in the state and the government’s vision of investment growth, adding that such events were “invaluable platforms for marketing, networking and partnership building that contribute to the economic development of Punjab.”

Speaking on the occasion, Amritsar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that it was a matter of pride for the city that every year, a fair was organised and big businessmen come to display their products. He added that the event was running well from 17 years and has become a big platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood artist Jimmy Shergill, who attended the expo, said that a huge number of people were participating in the fairs like PITEX and that was a proof that the state was becoming “colourful Punjab”.