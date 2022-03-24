Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 days after shooting self, man succumbs in Ludhiana hospital
12 days after shooting self, man succumbs in Ludhiana hospital

Twelve days after he shot himself in the head, a 31-year-old man, who was allegedly being harassed by an assistant sub-inspector, succumbed to his injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana
The victim’s father, Balwinder Singh, said his son had been depressed for a long time as the ASI had been threatening him for money. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Twelve days after he shot himself in the head, a 31-year-old man, who was allegedly being harassed by an assistant sub-inspector, succumbed to his injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) on Tuesday.

The victim, Kulwinder Singh, had shot himself in a car parked outside his house in Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Nagar on March 11. Before attempting to kill himself, he also recorded a video accusing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at CIA staff-1 for pushing him to take the extreme step. He said the ASI used to abuse him and was threatening to implicate him in a false case.

The victim’s father, Balwinder Singh, said his son had been depressed for a long time as the ASI had been threatening him for money.

Initially, the police had booked the victim, who was in a critical state, for possessing an illegal weapon and for putting others’ life in danger. However, after a video of the victim blaming the ASI for harassing him surfaced on social media, senior officers marked an inquiry.

Confirming that the victim had succumbed, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-South) Deep Kamal said further action will be taken after recording the statement of the victim’s parents. “So far, the victim’s parents have not recorded their statements with the police. Once their statement is recorded, a case will be registered accordingly,” he said.

Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
