1.24 lakh families affected in HP after HC order on encroachment

The Himachal Pradesh government during the sixth day of the ongoing winter session of the legislative assembly on Wednesday, informed that 1.24 lakh families in the state have been affected after the Himachal Pradesh high court order in August on encroachments. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during Day 6 of the assembly winter session. (HT Photo)

In written response to a question asked by BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, has said that the state government has decided to challenge the HC orders in the Supreme Court, for which the process of filing a special leave petition (SLP) is underway.

On August 5, 2025, the high court declared Section 163-A of the HP Land Revenue Act unconstitutional, as it allowed for the regularization of illegal encroachments on government land. The court ordered the state government to begin removing all encroachments by February 28, 2026, calling the provision a reward for “criminal trespass”

The highest number of families, 37,956 remain affected in Kangra district, followed by 22,092 in Shimla and 20,617 families in Mandi district.

To another question by Katwal on whether the state government has formulated any policy for the rehabilitation and protection of the affected families, Negi stated that at present a policy for rehabilitation or relief cannot be made since the matter is sub-judice.

We will fight for people’s rights: CM Sukhu

While discussing the matter during question hour, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the state assembly that the government would stand by the affected families. “Our government will fight for their rights,” he said in the House.

Joining the debate, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur questioned whether the state government was taking any concrete steps to protect these families. “It seems the government is least concerned about their fate. You can hire advocates for ₹2 crore, but for the 1.24 lakh families whose homes and land are at stake, you did not hire even a single advocate. There was no seriousness on your part. Now, if you want to go to the Supreme Court, then go ahead,” he said.

Responding to Jai Ram Thakur, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government is approaching the SC.

Negi also added that all non-revenue land in Himachal Pradesh is forest land, and until the central government amends the Forest (Conservation) Act, the government cannot allocate even a single acre to anyone.