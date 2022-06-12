125 years of Kasauli Club: Celebrations wrap up with Alamgir Khan’s power-packed performance

The final day of the weeklong celebrations to commemorate 125 years of the Kasauli Club culminated with the crowning of Kasauli King and Queen on Saturday.

Colonel Khanna and his wife won the coveted title. The event started with the right energy as members put on their dancing shoes to attend a power-packed workshop with Max Rajpoot. However, torrential rainfall delayed the events lined up in the evening. Singer Alamgir Khan regaled the audience, after which keeping with the annual tradition, the names of the Kasauli King and Queen were revealed.

The Kasauli Week celebrations, which used to be an annual event, were held after a two-year coronavirus-induced hiatus. The prestigious club, which stands 6250-ft above sea level, came into being in 1880 as the Kasauli Reading and Assembly Rooms. It came to be known as Kasauli Club after the management of the reading and assembly rooms were found unsatisfactory and a resolution was passed to handover its administration to army officers and civil servants residing in the Cantonment in 1897.