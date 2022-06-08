125 years of Kasauli Club: Experts on India’s security, international relations hold audience in a thrall
With Kasauli being a cantonment area, celebrations commemorating 125 years of the club would be incomplete without veterans and experts in the field of India’s security and international relations weighing in on the current scenario and the way forward.
The third day of Kasauli Week began with Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Srikanth Kondapalli delving into the troubled relations between India and China, the two major regional powers in Asia, through his seminar, ‘India-China: Genesis of a Troubled Relationship’.
Former chief of naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, who was the next to take the stage, expounded on the country’s maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific.
In the afternoon, Centre for Air Power Studies director-general Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd) discussed Chinese air power and spelled out the challenges of informational warfare, while Praveen Bakshi, former Eastern Command general officer-commanding-in-chief, explained the grey zone war waged by China with special reference to India. Carrying the discussion on Indo-Chinese relations forward, former foreign secretary of India Shyam Saran postulated the way forward.
Later, Lt Gen Kamal Davar (retd) moderated a question-and-answer session.
Rollicking laughter reverberated in the Kasauli hills as stand-up comedian Parvinder Singh kept the audience in splits and later mentalist Akashdeep Singh left the audience agape.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics