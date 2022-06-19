128 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity, highest in 4 months
In no respite from the surging Covid-19 cases, as many as 128 people were found infected with the virus on Saturday, up from 122 the day before and highest in the past four months.
Since 134 infections on February 16, tricity’s daily tally had remained below 120 for four months straight.
As cases started receding in March, they had even stayed below 10 for most part of April, until the daily tally began rising again. In May, though the numbers were higher, they were fluctuating. But in a worrisome trend, the cases started multiplying steadily as June began.
From 33 cases at the end of first week of June, the tally nearly tripled to 90 on June 14 and spiked 42% in just four days to touch 128 on Saturday.
The latest infections included 64 from Chandigarh and 41 from Panchkula, both highest in over four months. On Friday, both areas had logged 55 and 36 cases, respectively.
In some respite, Mohali’s cases dipped from 31 to 23 between the two days.
Active cases cross 600 mark
Amid the rising infections, tricity’s active caseload shot past the 600 mark in a first since 622 active cases on February 19.
At 295, Chandigarh’s active case count neared the 300 mark, while Mohali’s tally rose to 177 and Panchkula’s to 128.
Advising caution, Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “The cases have suddenly started rising rapidly and infection is also spreading among the healthcare workers. Most of the people picking up the virus these days have never been infected before. This is primarily due to people ignoring safety precautions.”
She added, “Almost the entire eligible population is now fully vaccinated against Covid and many have also taken the booster shot. But they can still get severely ill on getting infected, as the vaccination does not have enough antibodies to fight the newer variants of the virus. So, precautions must not be ignored. Also, on noticing symptoms, people must promptly get tested and isolate themselves to avert another wave.”
