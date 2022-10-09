12th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela: Madhubani paintings, ethnic jewels captures visitors’ imagination on Day 2

Day 2 of the 12th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela being organised at Kalagram in Manimajra was marked by artisans from different states of the country showcasing their work and a music concert.

Banarsi silk, cotton textiles and bedsheets from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, along with ethnic jewellery from Gujarat and Rajasthan stole the attention of shoppers. Others attractions included carpets and clay pottery items and dried flowers from West Bengal which can be used for home decoration.

Also, Madhubani paintings made by brothers Bagesh and Nagesh Kumar from Bihar, which are based on nature and Hinduism, also captured the visitors’ imagination. Starting from ₹150, the brothers from Jitvarpur village in Madhubani district have a variety of exceptional work on offer.

Terracotta elephants and horses created during a workshop organized by the North Zone Cultural Centre were used to decorate the venue.

Popular Punjabi singer Sarthi K also performed on the second day of the mela and entertained the audience with singles like “Pind deya mundea ne gal chak li munda Chandigrh jawe” and ‘Challa’.

He was accompanies by Bindi Bill and Nikhil Dhiman on keyboard; Haji on tabla, Sandeep on dhol, Malkit Singh on octopad and Tarun and Saleem on chorus.

Punjabi singer Yasir Hussain will be performing on Sunday on Day 3 of the crafts mela, which will conclude on October 16.