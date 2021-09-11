Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12-year-old girl dies, three kids injured in Rajpura house blast
chandigarh news

12-year-old girl dies, three kids injured in Rajpura house blast

A 12-year-old girl died while three other children aged between six and 13 received serious injuries in a blast at a one-room house, which allegedly was being used for storing firecrackers illegally, in Rajpura’s Sant Nagar on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The house where the blast took place in Rajpura was allegedly being used for storing firecrackers illegally (HT Photo)

A 12-year-old girl died while three other children aged between six and 13 received serious injuries in a blast at a one-room house, which allegedly was being used for storing firecrackers illegally, in Rajpura’s Sant Nagar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Kaur, the daughter of houseowner Krishan Kumar. The injured were identified as Manpreet’s brother Gurpreet Singh (8), neighbour Krishan (6) and his sister Pallavi (13).

Police said the houseowner was allegedly into manufacturing of firecrackers and had stacked raw material in the house. The blast was so powerful that the roof of the house collapsed, while the walls of several houses in the vicinity developed cracks.

Deputy superintendent of police Gurbans Singh Bains said forensic teams have collected samples from the mishap site. “We are recording the statements of the injured, their relatives and neighbours. It appears that the family had stored firecrackers and its raw material illegally in the house,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The injured children were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital from where Pallavi was referred to Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education And Research, Chandigarh.

Police said houseowner Krishan Kumar and his wife were out when the incident took place around 10.30am.

The DSP said the investigation is on to find out whether the minors were manufacturing firecrackers at the time of the incident. “A case will be registered on the basis of statements of injured and their families,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dont’ harbour desire for posts,tickets: Kejriwal to partymen

Punjab: Partap Singh Bajwa begins poll activities in Batala

Rain damages imported dry fruit stored at Attari check post

HC issues notices to Centre, state over landslides along NHs in Himachal
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP