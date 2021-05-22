Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13 more die of Covid in Mohali, new cases on a slide
As many as 1,003 patients recovered from the disease in Mohali district, bringing down the number of active patients to 6,402 and the number of those recovered climbed to 56,376. (HT Photo)
13 more die of Covid in Mohali, new cases on a slide

The district on Friday reported 13 Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 834
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:32 AM IST

The district on Friday reported 13 Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 834. In a respite, the number of fresh Covid -19 cases has come down to 336, taking the patient tally to 63,612. For the first in past three weeks, the positivity rate has come down to 8%.

In the past three weeks, 239 people have died due to the virus. Amid a surge, the district has recorded 17,042 cases to date in May, while in April 19,406 cases were recorded and 159 deaths.

Out of Friday’s 336 cases, 105 are from Mohali city, 63 from Dhakoli, 48 from Kharar, 42 from Dera Bassi, 18 from Boothgarh, 22 from Gharuan, 8 from Kurali, 3 from Banur and 27 from Lalru.

Meanwhile, 1,003 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 6,402 and the number of those recovered climbed to 56,376.

