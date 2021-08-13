132 unsafe buildings in Ludhiana city, many over 100 years old: Survey

Not just RT Woolen Mills on RK Road, but there are 132 unsafe buildings in the city that pose a risk to the public, a survey carried out by the civic body had revealed. However, the buildings have neither been razed nor was any action taken against the owners.

Many buildings that were constructed over 100 years ago are still occupied. “The civic body has been writing to the police department to get these buildings vacated stating that the MC does not have the powers to get the buildings vacated under Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.”

MC officials claim that the owners and tenants in most of buildings are at loggerheads over possession and the cases are sub-judice, due to which the MC cannot take any action. Notices have been issued to the occupants saying they must vacate the vulnerable buildings.

Of the 132 buildings, 64 buildings are in Zone A, 21 in Zone B, 14 in Zone C and 33 in Zone D. The buildings are situated in the Chaura Bazar area, Daresi Road, Rarri Mohalla, Lakkar Bazar, Field Ganj, Iqbal Ganj chowk, Moti Nagar, Amarpura, Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Chowk, Jawaddi and Barewal among other areas.

The building collapse on Thursday was not an isolated incident. 70-year-old Gurcharan Singh had died in 2015 died after a part of an unsafe building collapsed, while the owner of an 80-year-old unsafe building on Deepak Cinema Road, Ashok Kumar Behal, 65, had a narrow escape after a portion of the building collapsed on July 29.