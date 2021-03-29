Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,392 new virus cases in Haryana, 9 fatalities
While two deaths were reported from Rohtak and Kurukshetra districts, a fatality each was reported from Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Ambala districts
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Among the districts that registered a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (324), Karnal (180), Panchkula (169), Ambala (139), Faridabad (116) and Kurukshetra (112), the bulletin said. (Representative Photo/HT)

Haryana on Sunday reported nine coronavirus fatalities that took the death toll to 3,141, while the total coronavirus case count rose to 2,87,719 with 1,392 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

While two deaths were reported from Rohtak and Kurukshetra districts, a fatality each was reported from Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Ambala districts.

Among the districts that registered a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (324), Karnal (180), Panchkula (169), Ambala (139), Faridabad (116) and Kurukshetra (112), the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 9,120. The recovery rate is 95.74 per cent, it said.

