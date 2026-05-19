₹13-lakh graft case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief’s reader seeks pre-arrest bail

Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan’s reader OP Rana has moved an anticipatory bail application in connection with the ₹13-lakh bribery case against him. The case pertains to alleged corruption linked to a vigilance-related matter pending before the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During the hearing on Monday, the court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, and fixed May 21 for further proceedings in the matter.

The case pertains to alleged corruption linked to a vigilance-related matter pending before the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. According to CBI, accused Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal allegedly facilitated a meeting between the complainant and OP Rana at his office in Chandigarh on April 29.

The probe agency alleged that during the meeting, Rana demanded ₹20 lakh for “sahab” and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 mobile phone for himself in exchange for settling a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the complainant.

The CBI further alleged that the accused were acting as intermediaries for senior vigilance officials and assured the complainant that the matter could be resolved through their influence.

As part of the investigation, the CBI recently conducted raids, including at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh where the alleged deal was purportedly being negotiated. Officials claimed the agreed amount was ₹25 lakh, while ₹13 lakh allegedly brought by the complainant was recovered during the operation.

According to the CBI, Rana, Raghav and Vikas fled after being alerted by their gunmen posted nearby. Following a chase, the agency apprehended Raghav, Vikas and two gunmen near Ambala on the Punjab-Haryana border, while Rana managed to evade arrest. The CBI has registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.