Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13-year-old accuses cop of rape, Ludhiana police chief marks inquiry
chandigarh news

13-year-old accuses cop of rape, Ludhiana police chief marks inquiry

Alleges the cop raped her after she was brought to the civil hospital police post due to her sexual exploitation in another case
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has ordered an inquiry by additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain. (For representation only)

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has ordered an inquiry by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain after a 13-year-old girl accused a police personnel of rape.

In her complaint to the commissioner, the child said on July 21, her friend and her boyfriend took her to a hotel, where she fell unconscious after consuming a soft drink. On waking up, she found herself naked and realised she was raped.

Thereafter, her friend and her boyfriend dropped her at the civil hospital, where a staffer took her to the hospital police post.

The girl alleged at the post, one of the police personnel removed her clothes for physical examination. He then took her to an isolated location in his car and raped her, before dropping her off at a child care home.

At the home, she repeatedly requested the staffers to let her talk to her parents, but they did not heed her appeals. Eventually, after two weeks she was able to talk to her parents and was brought home.

Her parents alleged that after their daughter revealed the matter to them, they lodged a police complaint against the cop and her friends, but no action was taken.

The cop, who is facing the inquiry, refuted the allegation, saying that after the hospital staffer brought the girl over, she was sent to the child car home after medical examination.

ADCP Pragya Jain said appropriate action will be taking following the investigation. Meanwhile, no FIR has been lodged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP