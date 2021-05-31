Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13-year-old boy nabbed for raping four-year-old in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

13-year-old boy nabbed for raping four-year-old in Ludhiana

According to police, the children are distant relatives and the girl addresses the boy as her brother; The accused was nabbed following a complaint by the girl’s father, who caught him red-handed
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The accused is a school drop-out and his mother works as a domestic help. (Representative image)

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for raping a four-year-old girl at the labour quarters in Gopal Nagar, Tibba, on Saturday evening.

According to police, the children are distant relatives and the girl addresses the boy as her brother.

The accused was nabbed following a complaint by the girl’s father, who caught him red-handed.

In his complaint, the father said his and the boy’s families lived in the same labour quarters on rent.

On Saturday evening, he was alarmed on not finding his daughter home. While looking for her, he heard her cries coming from the roof and rushed upstairs, where he was shocked to find the teenaged boy raping his daughter.

As he raised the alarm, the boy fled the spot. He immediately sounded the police, who reached the area and nabbed the accused.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Tibba police station, said they had booked the boy under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He added that the accused was a school drop-out and his mother worked as a domestic help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch

6-year-old’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP