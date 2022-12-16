13-year-old boy strangled to death by brother-in-law in Ferozepur

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 13-year-old brother-in-law to death in Zira of Ferozepur district, police said on Thursday.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said that the victim’s body was found in the fields on Sunday night.

“The boy, a student of Class 7, had left his home for the market last Friday, but did not return. Two days later, his body bearing injury marks was recovered from the fields near Shah Wala Road. We launched an investigation and during its course, role of the victim’s brother-in-law Jaspreet Singh of Moga came to the fore,” she said.

“The accused was allegedly having an extra-marital affair with his wife’s sister, to which the victim reportedly objected,” the SSP said.

“It was then that the accused took the boy to the fields and strangulated him to death. He also attempted to deface the victim,” she added.

“We have arrested the accused and recovered the boy’s mobile phone besides the rope used in the crime,” the SSP further said.

“The FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code against Jaspreet Singh. We are now probing the role of his sister-in-law with whom he was having the affair,” she added.