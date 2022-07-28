14 injured as Himachal roadways bus rolls down gorge in Shimla

Fourteen passengers were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Shimla district on Thursday, the state disaster management department said.

Also read: Amarnath Yatra disrupted over closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The HRTC bus was on its way to Theog from Jarai when it skid off the road near Baghar Kenchi and Huli sub division in Theog and rolled down about 50-60 feet.

The injured were taken to the community health centres in Kotkhai and Theog.