14 injured as Himachal roadways bus rolls down gorge in Shimla
Fourteen passengers were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Shimla district on Thursday, the state disaster management department said.
Also read: Amarnath Yatra disrupted over closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway
The HRTC bus was on its way to Theog from Jarai when it skid off the road near Baghar Kenchi and Huli sub division in Theog and rolled down about 50-60 feet.
The injured were taken to the community health centres in Kotkhai and Theog.
-
Cong believes Nehru-Gandhi family above law: Tejasvi Surya
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday charged the Congress with being a "dynastic" party which believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was "above the law". Surya, who is also the national president of BJP youth wing, was talking to reporters upon his arrival in the Bihar capital for attending a two-day conclave of the party's seven "morchas" over the weekend.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics