Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14 lakh stolen from two locked houses in Chandigarh’s Sectors 8, 18
chandigarh news

14 lakh stolen from two locked houses in Chandigarh’s Sectors 8, 18

Mudit Gupta, an industrialist living in Sector 18, complained to the police that ₹9.5 lakh were stolen from his house while he and his family were out of station
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 02:13 AM IST
PS Bedi of Sector 8, reported that 4.5 lakh and some jewellery were stolen from his house while he was away at Bangalore from August 15 to 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Thieves struck at two locked houses and decamped with cash totalling 14 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Mudit Gupta, an industrialist living in Sector 18, complained to the police that he and his family were out of station since August 29. On their return, they realised 9.5 lakh were stolen from a cupboard after breaking its lock. Police are questioning the family’s five domestic helps.

Similarly, PS Bedi of Sector 8, reported that 4.5 lakh and some jewellery were stolen from his house while he was away at Bangalore from August 15 to 31. A lawyer, Bedi was informed about his house’s broken locks by a neighbour.

Separate cases under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered.

Jewellery stolen

In another case, Mamta, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, complained that several ornaments were stolen from her house while she was away for an hour on Wednesday. The thieves broke the lock of her house, and took away two gold chains, two rings, two anklets, a pair of earrings, a pendant and some cash. A case has been registered.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Untreated wastewater from Mohali IT City entering N-Choe

Defunct loo facility forces 150 families in Ambala to defecate in open

25-year-old biker crushed under truck in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Punjab’s Mohali district achieves 100% first dose vaccination
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP