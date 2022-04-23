14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Gupta said the buses were challaned for missing CCTV cameras, speed governors, fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, fitness certificate, pollution certificates, permits, GPS systems, drinking water, driver’s uniform, driving licence and female staff.

Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled. They will have tactile tiles for the visually impaired, sitting arrangements and lighting for night time. The shelters will also be equipped with Real Time Bus Information System, which will be installed by the UT transport department.

33-year-old arrested with heroin

Police arrested a Sector 38 resident with 10.73 gm heroin near the Sector 39/40-55/56 roundabout on Thursday. The accused, Sandeep, alias Billa, 33, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 39 police station. He was later sent to judicial custody.

Health Mela at Sector 22 Civil Hospital

The UT health department organised a Health Mela at the Sector 22 Civil Hospital as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Major highlights of the fair were creation of unique health IDs under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, blood and organ donation stalls, non-communicable disease screening, vaccination, free drugs and diagnostics, tele-consultation with health specialists and referrals.

Chandigarh Music and Film Festival ends at CU

The second edition of the Chandigarh Music and Film Festival culminated at Chandigarh University with an interaction with film director Vivek Agnihotri. Filmmaker and actor Saurabh Shukla also spoke at length about the finer nuances of acting, the layered structuring of characters and the art of story-telling. Actor Akhilendra Mishra shared with students valuable tips and tricks on voice modulation and memory as an actor, while emphasising that language and pronunciation were the biggest assets of actors. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya urged students to put in hard work.

IGNOU convocation on April 26

The regional centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Chandigarh will organise the varsity’s 35th Convocation at Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 32, on April 26. Archana Mishra, vice-chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonepat, Haryana, will be the guest of honour and deliver the convocation address. For queries, the centre can be contacted at 0172-259-1012 and 0172-259-1014. Along with the IGNOU headquarters in Delhi, the convocation will be simultaneously held at 32 regional centres across the country.

Western Command HQ, Haryana government officials meet

A high-level meeting was held between headquarters Western Command and the Haryana government to resolve the long outstanding issues pertaining to unauthorised use of defence land by various departments of the state government as well as private parties. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary, Haryana, P Das, officials of the revenue department, Major General Harinder Singh, Major General Operational Logistics, Western Command; Colonel JS Sandhu, advisor, civil-military affairs; Colonel Bhupinder Singh, Colonel quarter master (land) and representatives of the department of defence estates. “Issues regarding ownership of land and its unauthorised use and exchange of defence land in Haryana were discussed at the meeting in a progressive atmosphere,” a spokesperson for the Western Command said.

