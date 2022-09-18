14 trees set to be axed for over Ludhiana over bridge project get new lease of life

In an initiative at safeguarding the city’s green cover, 14 full grown trees — around 15 years of age — that needed to be axed in order to make way for the Pakhowal road railway over bridge (ROB) project, will be moved to the Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Led by (Ludhiana West) legislator Gurpreet Gogi and implemented through a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the process was initiated on Saturday when seven out of 14 trees plants near Hero bakery Chowk on Pakhowal road were shifted to Leisure Valley. The remaining trees will be moved in the coming days.

The process saw some initial confusion over the method of uprooting the trees. While the authorities were under the impression that the process would involve a tree spade, the NGO undertaking the project began the drive using an excavator and electric cutters.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said the tree spades could not be used due to the congested space, adding that the trees were being transferred in a proper manner and that the civic body would make efforts to ensure their survival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fully-grown trees on the stretch from Ranjit Tower up until the HDFC bank are were uprooted after digging-up up to 3 ft of ground. The trees were transferred after trimming of the branches.

Speaking of the same, Malwinder Singh, one of the NGO volunteers, said, “As part of the procedure, we are digging upto 3 to 4 ft deep and one feet wide around the tree using an excavating machine. As the tree might fall, we cover and tie the root area with wet gunny bags which also prevents the roots from air. We are also trimming the branches and leaves as it will reduce the weight of the tree.”

“As the road is narrow and there are issues with the traffic and electric wires, it requires extra care to avoid any mishap. We are also getting support from the electricity department, traffic police and municipal corporation,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NGO volunteers said some of the trees were massive in size but weak and required expert supervision, adding that they might take a few years to return to their normal growth rate. The volunteers are hopeful that at least 10 out of the 14 trees survive the move.

Gogi, meanwhile, said the depleting green cover was a major concern in the industrial hub of the state and the initiative was the need of the hour, adding that the administration is also working on regular plantation drives.