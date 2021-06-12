140 contract Covid, one dies of black fungus in Ludhiana

Four persons died while 140 more tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the district.

The four deceased included two men and two women, all aged between 52 and 64 years.

Among the dead were a 64-year-old man from Jangpur village, a 55-year-old man from Sunet, a 53-year-old woman from Gandhi Nagar, and a 52-year-old woman from Jagraon.

There are total 1,724 active cases in the district at present.

The total number of patients related to Ludhiana since the beginning of the pandemic is 86,061, 2,058 of whom have succumbed to the contagion.

Two more cases of mucormycosis surface

One person died, while two fresh cases of mucormycosis (commonly known as black fungus) were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases of mucormycosis in the district has reached 109, out of which 16 patients have succumbed to the disease.

There were 52 active cases in the district on Friday.

The 109 confirmed cases included 55 residents of Ludhiana, while 54 patients were from other districts/states.

Similarly, out of total 16 deceased, seven were residents of Ludhiana, while nine were from other districts.

Major vaccination drive today

The district administration announced that as many as 50,000 vaccine doses will be available across 159 vaccination centres throughout the district on Saturday for anyone above the age of 18.

The list of all inoculation camps has been uploaded on the verified Facebook page of district public relations office (DPRO), Ludhiana.