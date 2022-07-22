148.2 mm rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s monsoon preparedness claims

The municipal corporation’s tall claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by 148.2 mm rainfall on Thursday morning, as most areas of the city were left completely inundated .

Acute water logging was witnessed in areas including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, New Kundanpuri area, Old GT Road near Clock Tower, Dugri and Gill Road. The area near Clock Tower got waterlogged despite installation of storm sewer lines.

Lambasting the authorities for failing to find a solution for water accumulation for many years, a resident of Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road, Premjit Singh, said, “Sewer lines in our area get choked even if it rains for a short duration. Sewage water flows out and gets mixed with accumulated rain water, following which foul smell spreads in the entire area. Repeated complaints have been submitted with authorities in the past, even with the chief minister’s office, but to no avail,” said Singh.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said it is fortunate that heavy downpour was witnessed at night and accumulated rain water drained out from many areas quickly as sewer lines are mostly empty at that time. “If it had rained during the day, the situation would have been worse,” said the official.

Mandeep Singh, a shopkeeper on Gill Road, said, “Authorities should drop all other projects and start working on installation of storm sewer lines across the city. It becomes even difficult to step out of shops at Gill Road even after it rains for a short duration.”

Vehicles stuck as roads cave-in

Following the heavy rainfall, road cave-in incidents were reported near Upkar Nagar, service lane near Gulmohar Hotel and road along the city centre site in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar.

Heavy vehicles also got stuck in the pits after sand, which has been poured in the area after installation of sewer lines, caved in near Upkar Nagar. In SBS Nagar, the road in Block-G caved in after the soil below the road eroded.

MC officials on toes

MC officials said field staff and officers have been on their toes since the wee hours of Thursday to expedite the process of draining out accumulated rain water. Additional commissioner Rishipal Singh, zonal commissioners, superintending engineers (SE) and other officials inspected the operations.

Singh said staff started the clearing process as soon as water accumulated in various parts of the city. He said water accumulated in areas along the Buddha Nullah for a short period of time, but it was drained out quickly. He added that they are working to clean the Buddha Nullah continuously to increase its capacity.

All 3 underpasses submerged

Water also accumulated on all three underpasses in the city, including Lodhi Club under pass, Southern Bypass under Verka milk plant and newly constructed RUB on Pakhowal Road railway crossing. Hot mix used also started peeling off at the recently-constructed RUB, raising concerns over quality of materials used.

Traffic jams order of the day

Traffic jams were the order of the day as serpentine queues of vehicles were seen stuck on Ferozepur Road, Chandigarh Road, Gill Road and Hambran Road among others. Potholes further added to woes of commuters as a number of vehicles developed snags. People also faced trouble due to diversions created on Ferozepur Road due to construction of elevated road.

Wettest July 21 in 52 years

As per Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the city on Thursday saw the wettest July 21 since 1970. Head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), PK Kingra, said showers in isolated areas are also expected over the next two days.