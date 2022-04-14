15 days into new session, Ludhiana government school students still await new textbooks

Fifteen days since the new academic session of 2022-23 commenced on April 1, students in government schools are still awaiting their new textbooks.

According to the latest order of the academic branch of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which provides free books to the students every year, the board has printed the books for the fresh session for Punjabi, English, Maths, Science, and Computer Science for Classes I to X.

Teachers, however, said they have been teaching students by borrowing books from old students, adding that they are also expecting changes in syllabus.

A government teacher, who did not wish to be named, said, “Since the pandemic has hit our country, the board has introduced many changes in the education system including two final term exams, omission of many topics from the exams, division of syllabus last year for the exams.”

“Now since the students have got promoted and many new students have been enrolled in the new session, they are yet to receive their books,” the teacher further said, adding that teachers’ familiarity with some important topics has allowed them to continue to teach using old books.

Another teacher, meanwhile, said the state education board, before starting the session, should have distributed the latest revised books to schools.

“Few students have faced a lot of issues last year as they did not receive several textbooks even a month before their final board exam in December. These mostly included those who migrated from the private schools to the government schools even in September. Books should be distributed well in time to avoid any problem to teachers and students,” the teacher said.

PSEB chairperson Yograj Sharma, meanwhile, denied any delay in distribution of books, saying over 2 crores books were printed and sent to schools in March last year.

He said an additional 1.5 crore textbooks would be distributed to government schools in the state before April 30 this year.

“As per the rule, new textbooks are printed every year. The government has asked us to make the books available to the school till April 30 but our target is to distribute the books a week before. Syllabus will be the same as of last year with minute possible changes if required,” Sharma added.

He also pointed out that schools often request students to donate the old books in the school libraries so that new students could study until the arrival of new books.

A block primary officer said the board has already sent a few books and the same will be distributed to the schools by next week.

