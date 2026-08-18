15 injured in violent clash between inmates, warders at Dharamshala jail

Eleven jail warders and four inmates were injured after a violent clash broke out at the Lala Lajpat Rai District Jail in Dharamshala, police officials said on Monday.

Eleven jail warders and four inmates were injured after a violent clash broke out at the Lala Lajpat Rai District Jail in Dharamshala, police officials said on Monday. (Representational image)

The incident took place around noon on Sunday when a medical team was conducting routine health check-ups of inmates at the jail dispensary. Two seriously injured jail staff members and one inmate were referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda after receiving first aid. They were later discharged from the hospital. The other injured were treated at the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala.

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According to the statement of a jail warder, an argument broke out after an inmate started abusing jail staff. Another inmate allegedly smashed his head against a glass window and picked up pieces of broken glass. The situation escalated after other inmates joined the clash and attacked security personnel with broken glass, seriously injuring four personnel. Seven other security personnel sustained injuries while intervening.

Police officials said that a team of Dharamshala police station reached the jail after receiving information about the clash. Police officials said CCTV footage and other evidence were being examined as part of the investigation.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma said, “During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that one of the inmates became agitated during a medical check-up, physically assaulted a jail warder and subsequently injured other jail warders. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the jail administration. Another FIR has also been registered based on a complaint by the inmates against the jail warders. The investigation is underway.”

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