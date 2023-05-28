Pulse polio: 52% kids given polio drops on Day 1 in Haryana

About 15 lakh children in Haryana will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation (SNID) round of pulse polio 2023-24 which started on Sunday in six Haryana districts — Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, Sonepat and Kaithal.

An official spokesperson said the campaign will continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the left out children.

On the first day of the activity, approximately 52% (7.9 lakh) children (under 5 years) were administered polio drops. Around 6,600 booths were setup and manned by 26,000 health officials, volunteers, anganwari and ASHA workers.

About 1,000 officials supervised the activity. A spokesperson said left out children during the booth activity on first day will be administered polio vaccine drops on May 29 and 30 through visit of house-to-house teams in high-risk areas such as slums, isolated hutments, brick kilns, migrant population and construction sites.

