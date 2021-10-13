15 lakh families to be brought under Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana: Punjab deputy CM

Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni on Tuesday said that more 15 lakh families will be brought under the state government’s health insurance scheme Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana which is running successfully in the state.

After a meeting with senior officials of the health department on dengue outbreak in the state, he said, “The decision has been taken with an objective to benefit all the sections. The government is focusing on education and health and reforms are being brought in these sectors,” said Soni, who holds the health portfolio.

“The hospitals faced problems with the change of insurance companies under this scheme, but it will be eliminated soon,” he said.

Secretary (health) Vikas Garg and other officials accompanied him.