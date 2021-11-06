Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1.5 lakh SC students issued ‘freeship’ cards in Punjab: Minister Raj Kumar Verka

Punjab social justice and empowerment department’s web portal is open to receive applications for the 2021-22 session, says minister Raj Kumar Verka
Punjab social justice and empowerment minister Raj Kumar Verka
Published on Nov 06, 2021 02:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab social justice and empowerment minister Raj Kumar Verka on Friday said that over 1.5 lakh scheduled caste (SC) students have been issued ‘freeship’ cards under the post-matric scholarship scheme.

The department’s web portal is open to receive applications for the 2021-22 session, he said in a press release.

‘Freeship card’ scheme has been introduced to ease the difficulties of students for admission in different institutions, Verka said.

“After obtaining the card, the students become eligible for admission in any educational institution. Earlier, SC students faced various difficulties in getting admission. Educational institutions have been directed to forward complete cases of eligible SC and backward class (BC) students by November 30,” he added.

The last date for the sanctioning authority to forward the cases to the welfare department has been fixed on December 15, the minister said.

