15 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central jail inmates

Central Jail authorities recovered a total of 15 mobile phones from the possession of 15 inmates.

In the first case registered on Tuesday, police recovered six mobile phones from varying brands from the possession of Banni Chopra, Sonu Kumar, Jatinder Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Manni Bhagat, who are under-trial.

In the second case, authorities recovered five mobile phones and 10 beedis from the possession of Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Muneem Kumar.

Police recovered four mobile phones from the possession of Arun Kumar, Gopal, Mandeep Singh and Kamaljeet Singh, in the third case.

Three separate first information report (FIR)s have been registered at the Division no 7 police station under the 52A(1) Prison Act.