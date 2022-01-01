15 to 18 year olds in Panchkula, Chandigarh can book vaccine slots from today

After Chandigarh, Panchkula is all set to vaccinate children in the age group of 15-18, starting January 3.

In both cities, registration on Co-Win portal can be done from January 1. There are about 72,000 eligible children in this age group in Chandigarh and 40,000 in Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Covaxin will be used for this age group. In both cities, separate vaccination centres have been set aside for children.

There will 15 centres in Panchkula, and a list of these will be made available on the Co-Win portal.

Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer, said: “Aadhar card is mandatory for children, also they must follow Covid norms. Registration will start from January 1. At all 15 sites (which can further be increased, if needed), walk-in facility will also be available.”

In Chandigarh, six centres have been designated. As per the authorities, preference will be given to those with online registrations and walk-in registrations will be allowed subject to availability of slots. The six centres in Chandigarh are: PGIMER, Sector 12 ; GMCH-32, GMSH-16, civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special vaccination centres will also be set in three schools – Government Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, and Government Model High School, RC-II, Maloya and Manimajra, where walk-in-registrationwill be allowed.

For girls, another special vaccination centre will be set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh.