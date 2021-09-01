Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15 years on, Chandigarh woman booked for cheating
chandigarh news

15 years on, Chandigarh woman booked for cheating

After court’s directions, a Chandigarh woman has been booked for fraudulently withdrawing ₹1.6 lakh from the account of her namesake in 2006
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The complaint was made by SBI branch manager.

A Sector-38 woman has been booked for fraudulently withdrawing 1.6 lakh from the account of her namesake after 15 years, police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Avtar Singh, manager of State Bank of India’s Sector-38 branch accused Anuradha of cheating.

He alleged that Anuradha impersonated the original holder of a special term deposit account (STDR), who was her namesake. The account had 1.16 lakh.

The woman had told the bank that her receipt had got misplaced and got a duplicate STDR issued in her name. The accused then transferred the amount in her savings account on August 24, 2006, by withdrawing the money prematurely.

The FIR had been registered on the directions of a court under Section 420 of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Prostitution racket: 3 booked after minor escapes in Mohali

Chandigarh: Govt staff without vax or test report barred from entering offices

Chandigarh: Two snatchers held in Manimajra

Fake TTE caught at Ambala Cantt got the idea from Kanpur gang
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP