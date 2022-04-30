Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1,500/acre aid to Punjab farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
chandigarh news

1,500/acre aid to Punjab farmers opting for direct seeding of rice

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces farmers can start sowing paddy from May 20, using DSR technique and save groundwater
Under the direct seeding of rice ( DSR) technique, the seeds are sown in the field directly rather than transplanting seedlings. The technique helps save groundwater. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 05:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government on Saturday announced 1,500 per acre as financial assistance to farmers opting for direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique in the coming paddy season. Under the DSR technique, the seeds are sown in the field directly rather than transplanting seedlings.

While announcing this decision in his video message, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that farmers can start sowing paddy from May 20, using the DSR technique.

Addressing farmers, Mann said: “As you are aware about the fast depletion of groundwater due to paddy cultivation, some districts in Punjab have already been categorised in the red zone.”

He said agriculture experts have come up with a paddy cultivation technique that could help save groundwater. “Instead of using conventional paddy sowing methods, if we use the DSR technique for sowing paddy, we can save groundwater for our future generations,” the CM said.

Appealing to farmers to opt for the DSR, Mann urged them to convince their counterparts to adopt the DSR technique that will not only save groundwater but also help in increasing the wheat yield.

