15,786 new Covid cases in Haryana, highest single-day surge so far

The Covid-19 claimed 153 more lives in 17 districts of Haryana on Tuesday as the state recorded 15,786 new cases - the highest single-day surge so far-- even as 11,525 people also recovered from the infection, as per the health bulletin.

Tuesday’s 64% new cases were confined to 11 NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Sonepat.

And 36% of the total fresh cases were detected in rest 11 districts of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula.

Of the total fatalities, 16 each were in Gurugram and Panipat, 15 in Hisar, 14 in Jind, 13 in Ambala, 12 in Rohtak, 11 in Bhiwani, nine each in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Karnal, six in Panchkula, five in Kaithal, four in Kurukshetra, three each in Palwal and Mahendergarh, one in Nuh

Of the new cases, Gurugram logged 4,475 cases, Faridabad 1,580, Sonepat 1,090, Hisar 1,248, Ambala 610, Karnal 547, Panipat 615, Rohtak 281, Rewari 317, Panchkula 584, Kurukshetra 142, Yamunanagar 471, Sirsa 718, Mahendergarh 651, Bhiwani 821, Jhajjar 451, Palwal 161, Fatehabad 347, Kaithal 63, Jind 359, Nuh 203, and Charkhi Dadri 52.

In the last 24 hours, 58,404 samples were tested for Covid in state. The recovery rate stood at 79.10% while the positivity rate was 7.17%.

The state also vaccinated 67,726 people during the day.

MANDATORY TO CARRY ID CARDS DURING LOCKDOWN: VIJ

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that it will be mandatory to carry departmental identity cards or government-issued passes for traffic movement during lockdown in Haryana. Strict action should be taken against those commuting without these, Vij said during a meeting with senior cops. Vij said DCs have been asked to make online passes. He directed them to make roster for grocery stores, pharmacy shops and other essential items in state. All such shops should not be allowed to open every day but on rotation basis. “The rules issued by government should be adhered to. Hotels, gyms, clubs, restaurants, etc should be completely shut,” he said.

The Covid-19 claimed 153 more lives in 17 districts of Haryana on Tuesday as the state recorded 15,786 new cases - the highest single-day surge so far-- even as 11,525 people also recovered from the infection, as per the health bulletin. Tuesday’s 64% new cases were confined to 11 NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Sonepat. And 36% of the total fresh cases were detected in rest 11 districts of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula. Of the total fatalities, 16 each were in Gurugram and Panipat, 15 in Hisar, 14 in Jind, 13 in Ambala, 12 in Rohtak, 11 in Bhiwani, nine each in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Karnal, six in Panchkula, five in Kaithal, four in Kurukshetra, three each in Palwal and Mahendergarh, one in Nuh Of the new cases, Gurugram logged 4,475 cases, Faridabad 1,580, Sonepat 1,090, Hisar 1,248, Ambala 610, Karnal 547, Panipat 615, Rohtak 281, Rewari 317, Panchkula 584, Kurukshetra 142, Yamunanagar 471, Sirsa 718, Mahendergarh 651, Bhiwani 821, Jhajjar 451, Palwal 161, Fatehabad 347, Kaithal 63, Jind 359, Nuh 203, and Charkhi Dadri 52. In the last 24 hours, 58,404 samples were tested for Covid in state. The recovery rate stood at 79.10% while the positivity rate was 7.17%. The state also vaccinated 67,726 people during the day. MANDATORY TO CARRY ID CARDS DURING LOCKDOWN: VIJ Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that it will be mandatory to carry departmental identity cards or government-issued passes for traffic movement during lockdown in Haryana. Strict action should be taken against those commuting without these, Vij said during a meeting with senior cops. Vij said DCs have been asked to make online passes. He directed them to make roster for grocery stores, pharmacy shops and other essential items in state. All such shops should not be allowed to open every day but on rotation basis. “The rules issued by government should be adhered to. Hotels, gyms, clubs, restaurants, etc should be completely shut,” he said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Haryana’s Faridabad to have doctor-on-call service for Covid patients ₹50,000 fine if private ambulances overcharge patients in Haryana CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of Covid Covid-19: Punjab CM seeks uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen from Centre