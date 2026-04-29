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15-crore investment fraud: J&K bizman held for duping former Ludhiana teacher

The accused, Moris Adam Shahmiri, was arrested and produced before a local court on Tuesday, which remanded him to three days of police custody for further interrogation

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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In a case involving an alleged 15-crore investment fraud, the Sadar police have arrested an online entrepreneur from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly duping his former teacher and her husband through a carefully executed investment scam.

The case was registered on January 30 under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act on a complaint filed by Seeta Rani, a resident of Pakhowal Road. (HT File)

The accused, Moris Adam Shahmiri, was arrested and produced before a local court on Tuesday, which remanded him to three days of police custody for further interrogation.

The case was registered on January 30 under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act on a complaint filed by Seeta Rani, a resident of Pakhowal Road. Police said the accused approached her and her husband in August 2024, posing as a successful businessman and offering assured high returns on investments in his company.

According to investigators, the fraud was executed through a structured modus operandi designed to build trust. The accused allegedly induced the couple to invest large sums through bank transfers, UPI payments, and credit cards, while issuing post-dated cheques, share allotment letters, and an affidavit in June 2025 acknowledging a liability of 13.10 crore, with a clause promising double repayment in case of default.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 15-crore investment fraud: J&K bizman held for duping former Ludhiana teacher
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 15-crore investment fraud: J&K bizman held for duping former Ludhiana teacher
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