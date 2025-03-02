15th Hockey India Senior Women National C’ship: Delhi log win over Chandigarh

The 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship began on Saturday at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, featuring top state teams from across the country. In another match, Kerala earned a massive 10-0 win over Gujarat. (Sant Arora/HT)

On Saturday, Delhi outplayed Chandigarh 4-1. In other matches, Telangana overpowered Rajasthan 3-1, Uttarakhand blanked Bihar 3-0 while Chhattisgarh defeated Himachal 5-1. Kerala earned a massive 10-0 win over Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh whitewashed Arunachal 9-0.

This year, Hockey India has introduced a promotion and relegation system, making the tournament even more competitive.

A total of 45 matches will be played across three divisions: A, B, and C. The tournament serves as a crucial platform for players to showcase their talent at the national level. The group stage will conclude on March 7, followed by the knockout stage on March 9 and 10, leading up to the final on March 12, 2025.