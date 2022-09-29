15-year-old Shimla girl visiting Chandigarh to meet mother goes missing

A 15-year-old Shimla girl, who was visiting her mother in Chandigarh, has been missing since September 26, police said on Wednesday.

A student of Class 9, the child lives in Khalini, Shimla, with her father, while her mother lives in Nayagaon, Chandigarh, due to her job.

Police said the girl had recently come to Chandigarh to meet her mother during holidays. On September 26, she accompanied her mother to her office at Nirankari Bhawan in Sector 15. There, she was seen walking out of the gate alone around 11 am and has not been traceable since.

Police said they had checked the bus stands and railway station, and even shared the child’s information with police in nearby cities, but so far had no lead.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 363(kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-11 police station.