1.6 tonnes of ‘adulterated’ sweets seized in Moga

A team of the health department seized 1,647 kg of suspected adulterated sweets and food items in Moga district on Tuesday.

A team of the health department seized 1,647 kg of suspected adulterated sweets and food items in Moga district on Tuesday. (Oleksandr - stock.adobe.com/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authorities said these food products were brought to Moga from Jodhpur and Abohar for further processing.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Attri said following a tip-off, he led a team to the Lakshmi Patisa factory.

During the inspection by food inspector Yogesh Goyal, 1,392 kg of suspected adulterated milk cake and 255 kg of khoya barfi were recovered.

Samples have been taken and sent to a laboratory, added Attri.

Numberdar suspended for burning stubble in Moga

BATHINDA Moga deputy commissioner on Tuesday suspended numberdar of Fatehgarh Korotana village Jagsir Singh for burning paddy stubble in his fields.

A press release said that the administration learnt that Jagsir had not only indulged in stubble burning but also asked other villagers to flout official directions and put the crop residue on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DC Kulwant Singh said that action against Jagsir was initiated on the request of the villagers.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON